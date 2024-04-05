WATCH: Mrunal Thakur spotted watching first day first show of her film Family Star with audience

The much-awaited family entertainer Family Star, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, has finally hit the big screens. Soaking in the excitement of the first day of the first show, actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted walking out of the cinemas, joyful and in happy spirits.

Mrunal walked out in comfortable, desi style, sporting a pink churidar. In the video posted online, she could also be seen having a sweet interaction with her fans as she signed what appeared to be a few postcards and notes before leaving the venue.

Mrunal Thakur watches the first day first show of Family Star

From the reports and reviews about the film, it looks like Family Star has opened to mostly unfavorable reviews from the audience. The major complaints are directed at the writing department for the poor screenplay and lack of novel scenes. In addition, the film is also being heavily criticized for the shortage of emotional depth.

More about Family Star

Family Star is a Telugu film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Dil Raju under the SVC banner. Family Star marks the second collaboration between Parasuram and Vijay after their highly successful film Geetha Govindam. Further, Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film.

Plot of Family Star

Family Star follows the story of Govardhan, an ideal middle-class man who shoulders the weight and responsibilities of his humble middle-class family. The basic story of the film is the struggles he faces along the way and how his life changes when Lady Luck enters his life.

Mrunal Thakur's upcoming projects

After making a splashing debut in the Telugu Film Industry with Sita Ramam in 2022, Mrunal has become a household name among the Telugu audience with films like Hi Nanna and now Family Star.

Talking about Mrunal’s upcoming projects, the actress has not signed any further Telugu projects. According to a few rumors, Mrunal will star opposite Silambarasan TR in the tentatively titled STR48, directed by Desingh Periyasamy. However, there have been no official reports regarding this.

