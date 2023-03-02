EXCLUSIVE: Simbu to play double role in Desingh Periyasamy next; Rs 100 cr budget for Kamal Haasan production

Over the last few days, there has been ample of chatter about Silambarasan TR’s new film with director Desingh Periyasamy, known for the Dulquer Salmaan film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film in question is being produced by legendary actor, Kamal Haasan under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films and is expected to go on floors this year. And now, we have exclusively learnt that STR aka. Simbu will be seen in a double role in this period action thriller.

Simbu and Kamal Hasaan's next is a period action film

“It’s an out and out action film in the period set up and director Desingh Periyasamy plans to mount it as the biggest STR film till date. The estimated budget of the film will be around Rs 100 crore, thereby emerging the costliest film of STR’s career. It features STR in a dual role, and both the characters have their own distinct identity,” revealed a source close to the development. We will bring an update on the dynamics of his dual role in a couple of days

The pre-production work is currently in progress and the team is looking to start the film sometime around the month of July. “The paperwork happened very recently, and STR is very excited to embark on this new journey. It’s an absolute honour for STR to team up with a legend like Kamal Haasan and he believes this would be his most special film till date,” the source added.

STR might reunite with Maanaadu director, Venkat Prabhu soon

Simbu is currently busy with the work on his next release, Pathu Thala, a gangster thriller directed by Obeli Krishna. He is also in talks for a reunion with his Maanaadu director, Venkat Prabhu for another film to be produced by AGS Entertainment. His last release, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon was also a runaway hit at the Tamil box office. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Simbu’s next.