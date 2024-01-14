Weekly Hallyu news: BTS’ Jungkook bags nominations at People’s Choice Awards; A Killer Paradox drops teaser

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of possible suicide.

Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho calls for thorough investigation into Lee Sun Kyun’s Death

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, along with other South Korean celebs, issued an official statement to urge scrutiny of the police and media's treatment of actor Lee Sun Kyun’s death. The newly formed Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists conducted a press conference in Seoul and questioned the media's biased reporting and leaks regarding the late actor’s tragic demise, drug case, and more. The showbiz fraternity demanded a thorough investigation into this matter. Director Bong Joon Ho had worked with Lee Sun Kyun in the movie Parasite.

Kim Nam Gil’s Island wins big at 28th Asian Television Awards

South Korean horror-thriller mini-series Island has been honored with Best Original Digital Drama award at the prestigious 28th Asian Television Awards. The ceremony was organized on January 13, 2024, in Vietnam. The series features Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Cha Eun Woo as titular characters. The show is inspired by a webtoon and it follows the story of three individuals who join forces to fight against evil and save humanity.

Choi Woo Sik and Son Suk Ku starrer A Killer Paradox drops exciting teaser

The streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the teaser for the upcoming series A Killer Paradox. The action-packed dark comedy-drama features Choi Woo Sik and Son Suk Ku. Based on a webtoon of the same name written by author Kkomabi, the show tells the narrative of an ordinary man who accidentally murders a serial killer and a detective who is chasing after the culprit.

BTS’ Jungkook bags 4 nominations at 2024 People’s Choice Awards

BTS member Jungkook has scripted history as he became the first and only K-pop soloist to earn four nominations at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. He has been nominated in four categories, including The Pop Artist of the Year, The Male Artist of the Year, The New Artist of the Year, and The Collaboration Song of the Year. Apart from Jungkook, the other K-pop artists who have also been nominated are: Stray Kids and Tomorrow X Together.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo reaches 100 million Spotify streams with All Eyes On Me

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has earned another big milestone as her single All Eyes On Me has hit the 100 million mark on Spotify. This marks Jisoo's second solo song, after FLOWER, to achieve this feat. The singer is also making headlines for reportedly pursuing her solo career under her older brother's company, BIOMOM. There has been no update or official confirmation from Jisoo’s end till now!

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo announces exciting solo debut

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has released the teaser posters for his upcoming 2024 fan-con tour titled Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator. The event is scheduled to take place on February 17 in Seoul and the singer is all set to perform all the tracks from his debut solo album. Cha Eun Woo has been entertaining the audience with his single and acting projects and this news of his solo music debut has elevated the fans’ excitement.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

