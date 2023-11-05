What is BTS' Jungkook's exclusive ramyeon porridge recipe? GOLDEN singer shares with ARMY

BTS’ maknae Jungkook has shared an exclusive recipe with his fandom ARMY. During an interview with K-Pop ON! BTS' Jungkook shared an exclusive new recipe for Buldak Ramyun Porridge. The singer is known for his late night lives and the various activities that accompany them be it cleaning, singing or cooking. The singer has shared one such ideal midnight snack recipe using noodles.

Jungkook’s ramyeon porridge recipe

To make BTS' Jungkook’s special ramyeon porridge recipe, you first have to add 500 ml of water, broken ramyeon noodles (as much as you want) and seasoning packets into a pot. Then you have to let it sit and boil for the noodles to get soft. Jungkook suggests adding half a spoonful of the hot sauce if you prefer a spicier flavor. While it's coming to a boil, sprinkle in some crushed seaweed or seaweed flakes as suggested by the Seven singer. To reduce the calorie content, Jungkook adds in konjac rice to the unique porridge, which is typically mixed with regular brown rice to provide a unique texture.

Later add Jungkook’s favorite ingredient, perilla oil! This savory oil adds a delightful flavor to the porridge. Finally, the 3D singer asked you to sprinkle some pepper (gochugaru) on top! Typically, combining porridge and ramyeon would result in a carb-heavy dish, but Jungkook's twist with konjac rice helps solve the issue while maintaining the taste. The BTS member asked his lovely fandom ARMY to try out this recipe.

BTS’ Jungkook recent activities

BTS’ Jungkook released his much anticipated solo album GOLDEN after releasing two hit singles Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat.Jack Harlow). The singer is the last BTS’ member to release his album which was finally unveiled on November 3rd. And as expected of the golden maknae, GOLDEN has already started ruling charts globally.

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, as of 9 AM KST on November 4, GOLDEN had secured the number one position on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 77 different regions, including countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Canada, and Japan.

At the same time, GOLDEN’s title track Standing Next to You had also reached the top spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in a minimum of 71 diverse regions, which included countries like Greece, Poland, and Qatar.

Watch Standing Next To You below-

