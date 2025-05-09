What's Harry Styles Doing Instead of Releasing New Album? Grammy-Winning Singer's Conclave Side Quest Amuses Fans

Eagle-eyed fans believe they saw Harry Styles in Rome during Pope Leo XIV's first address, as they impatiently wait for new music from the Grammy winner. Styles might have unexpectedly attended the Vatican as Pope Leo XIV delivered his first public speech on May 8, fans excitedly speculate.

On Thursday, Robert Francis Prevost became the new pontiff after the death of Pope Francis, who held the position for 12 years. Prevost is the first American cardinal chosen by the Catholic Church. Pope Leo is a former Peruvian archbishop who hails from Chicago originally.

Crowds packed St. Peter's Square for the event, and among them, Styles fans think they saw him undercover in sunglasses and a baseball cap that said "Techno Is My Boyfriend." A snap taken by a fan quickly made its way online, fueling a whirlwind of speculation.

Famous for his low-key and unplanned public outings, the Sign of the Times singer had also surprised fans by completing the Tokyo Marathon in March. He finished the race in more than three hours.

Social media fans responded enthusiastically to the potential Vatican spotting. Many were commenting on Styles' mercurial lifestyle — from music awards to global marathons and now Pope's speech.

A fan joked on X, "Can’t believe the new pope got a glimpse of Harry styles on his first day of the new job."

"Harry styles is so random; one day he’s at the grammys winning album of the year, then he’s running a marathon in japan, but he could also be in rome waiting for the announcement of the new pope. i love being his fan,” another fan posted.

In spite of the buzz on the web, Harry Styles' representatives had yet to confirm whether he was in Vatican City.

