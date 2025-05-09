X-Men Star Liev Schreiber Breaks Silence on Daughter Kai Coming Out as Trans: 'She's a Fighter'

Liev Schreiber spoke publicly for the first time about his 16-year-old daughter Kai coming out as transgender. In a candid conversation, the Ray Donovan star extended support for his daughter's decision while revealing that she never formally had to come out to him or her mother and actress Naomi Watts, because she had always been feminine.

“Kai was always who Kai is,” Schreiber told Variety. “The most profound moment was her asking us to change her pronouns. But to be honest with you, it didn’t feel like that big of a deal to me, only because Kai had been so feminine for so long.”

Kai, who made headlines in March for her runway debut with Valentino and later starred in a campaign for the luxury fashion brand, will be joining her father and his wife, Taylor Neisen, at the Ali Forney Center’s A Place at the Table Gala this Friday in New York City. The center supports homeless LGBTQ youth and serves more than 2,200 young people through its drop-in centers and housing programs.

Though Kai does not face the same struggles as many of the center's residents, Schreiber emphasized the importance of showing up for the community. “This isn’t just about representing the trans community,” he told the publication. “This is a community of people who don’t have great resources, who aren’t being protected or supported by their families. Some of them are not surviving it.”

As Kai stepped into the public eye, her father praised her confidence, calling her a “fighter.” He also added that it's important that she proudly owns her identity and doesn't fear public judgment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Liev Schreiber was last seen as J.J. Kellogg in the 2023 film Asteroid City. He will be next seen in Caught Stealing, directed by Darren Aronofsky. The crime thriller also stars Austin Butler, Matt Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Regina King, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Bad Bunny. It will hit theatres on August 29.

