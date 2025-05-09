Witch Watch Episode 6: Nico Confesses Beneath The Lovers’ Tree; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘My Student Is My Favorite Fan Artist,’ Yuri realizes her student Kukumi is a fan artist she follows online. Kukumi, learning they share the same interest, encourages Yuri to embrace her hobbies. In ‘My Tummy Is Tender Today,’ Kowashi asks Nico for a spell to avoid attention when using the bathroom.

Though the Mobliviate spell works, he gains confidence and thanks her, powering Nico’s witch gem. In ‘Cat Scout,’ shy witch Nemu Miyao disguises herself as a cat to observe Morihito but becomes infatuated with him.

Witch Watch Episode 6 will follow Nico as she worries over Morihito suddenly becoming popular with other girls. Although Kanshi notices her feelings, Morihito will remain unaware. Nico will learn about a legend involving a ‘matchmaking’ tree on their upcoming school excursion to Mount Futatsu.

The legends states that eating lunch beneath the tree with someone would result in a destined bond. Kanshi will encourage Nico to confess her feelings to Morihito there. The episode will likely explore romantic tension and Nico’s attempt to act on her emotions.

Witch Watch Episode 6, titled ‘Under the Lovers' Tree,’ is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 5:00 pm JST. This translates to a same day premiere for most international fans, with release times adjusted to individual time zones. Viewers in Japan can watch it on JNN-affiliated networks like MBS and TBS.

Those in other parts of the world can access the English-subtitled version of Witch Watch Episode 6 on major streaming platforms including Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu. Keep in mind that Hulu access is limited to the United States, and all platforms require an active subscription to stream the episode. Availability may vary depending on the region.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

