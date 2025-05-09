Planning to watch The Royals? First check out these 5 fairytale rom-coms on OTT that will sweep you into a dreamy world

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar-led The Royals has dropped on Netflix just today (May 9). Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series revolves around the world of Indian royalty and modern hustle. Now, before diving into this fairytale romantic show, check out these five films available on OTT that are perfect for a dreamy binge-watch.

Advertisement

1. The Archies

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, revolves around a group of friends in Riverdale - Archie Andrews (Agastya Nanda), Veronica Lodge (Suhana Khan), Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor), Jughead Jones (Mihir Ahuja), Reggie Mantle (Vedang Raina), Dilton Doiley (Yuvraj Menda) and Ethel Muggs (Aditi 'Dot' Saigal), trying to save Green Park from being converted into a luxury hotel. The film shows a love triangle as Archie’s affections for both Betty and Veronica grow.

2. Hasee Toh Phasee

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Starring Sidharth Malhotra as Nikhil and Parineeti Chopra as Meeta, Hasee Toh Phasee shows a complicated love story between them as Nikhil was set to marry Meeta’s sister but leaves his wedding mid-way only to confess his love for her.

3. Shaandaar

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Starring Alia Bhatt as Alia Arora and Shahid Kapoor as Jagjinder Joginder, Shaandaar is a beautiful fairytale romance between a wedding planner and the sister of the bride. They both struggle with insomnia and gradually bond over their sleepless nights, finding comfort and connection in each other’s presence. Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap, it is set against a luxurious destination wedding.

Advertisement

4. Nadaaniyan

OTT Platform: Netflix

Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in lead roles, Nadaaniyan is a beautiful romantic film. It revolves around Pia, a rich heiress, and Arjun, a career-driven man, as they pretend to be a couple, but fate has other plans. They unexpectedly fall for each other, and what follows is the rollercoaster of emotions with a lot of drama. Directed by debutant Shauna Gautam, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

OTT Platform: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Starring Varun Dhawan as Badrinath Bansal and Alia Bhatt as Vaidehi Trivedi, Badrinath Ki Dulhania shows a beautiful love story about breaking societal norms. Badrinath, a naive yet determined man, is seen gradually learning to respect his partner Vaidehi’s ambitions of becoming an air hostess. Their undeniable chemistry lights up the screen, making this romantic journey a delight to watch.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan POLL: Tara Sutaria or Pratibha Ranta with Vikrant Massey? VOTE as director reveals Shanaya Kapoor wasn’t first choice