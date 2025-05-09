Maebashi Witches Episode 6: Yuina Plans Surprise Party; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

In ‘Is That 70% of 100%?,’ the girls learn Mai had secretly handed her social media account to Yua, who began acting differently. Suspicion grows when no Magic Points are earned, prompting Keroppe to explain that stage performances are required to gain them.

Motivated, Yuina rallies the group, while Mai confesses she used MaPo to vote for Yua in a pageant, hoping to support her old friend. After Yua’s identity is exposed online, she lashes out, but Mai calms her. Despite no MaPo gain, Mai reaffirms her resolve.

Maebashi Witches Episode 6 will focus on Choco Mitsumata, whose quiet behavior and lack of motivation have drawn Kyoka’s concern. With Choco’s birthday approaching, Yuina begins planning a surprise party.

As the group has started functioning better together and customer traffic increases, the story will likely shift to Choco’s personal history. New visitors tied to Choco’s past may appear, possibly childhood friends or relatives, revealing details that influence her demeanor and future as a witch apprentice.

Maebashi Witches Episode 6, titled ‘Chocolate Cake With Whole Round Cake,’ is set to premiere on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 10:30 pm JST. Due to time zone differences, some international viewers may be able to watch it earlier the same day.

As stated on the anime’s official website, the episode will debut on Tokyo MX, followed by BS11 on May 12 at 12:30 am, and on Gunma TV on May 16 at 11:30 pm JST. Maebashi Witches Episode 6 will also stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Prime Video, milplus, and other subscription-based services.

