Thinking about what to wear on a first date? Celebs like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani are here to help you

Date night outfits are often more special than the dates themselves. Even after several years, you may not remember the date, but you’ll remember the outfit. Dates are about relaxing and enjoying each other’s company, and when it comes to date outfits, they hold special significance. What you wear reflects your mood.

Whether you are middle aged and wondering what to wear on a first date in your 40’s, or young and contemplating what to wear on a first date with a guy, or even what to wear on your first date for drinks, our Bollywood actresses can offer great inspiration. These 7 actresses will provide you with the best night outfit ideas.

Alia Bhatt’s pink dress for first date

If it’s your first date and you are looking for outfit ideas on what to wear on a first date with a guy? You are sorted! If you want to give your date a romantic vibe, choose soft colors like Alia Bhatt. Like Alia’s dress, which is pink, it adds a romantic touch and feminine vibe. You can pair it with delicate jewelry.

Khushi Kapoor’s black dress for fancy date night

Black outfits are classy for every occasion, and if they are bling, they look even classier. This black dress of Khushi Kapoor could be the best pick for your date night because of its off-shoulder neckline and semi-sheer silhouette. Its bling adds an extra touch of elegance. You can also pick a fancy, blingy dress like this for your fancy dinner. Like Khushi, you can add a diamond choker or statement earrings to enhance the look.

Katrina Kaif’s denim on denim look for movie date

Movie dates are often relaxed and fun, so your outfit should be cool and casual. Denim on denim can easily work for movie dates. Like Katrina Kaif, you can pair denim shorts with a white top or crop top. If you want you can layer it with a cropped denim jacket or shirt and also add a nice pair of white sneakers for an added style. If you are in your mid 40’s and contemplating what to wear on a first date in your 40s? This outfit can work for you for casual dates.

Janhvi’s Kapoor’s sexy date night outfit

If you are searching for a sexy date night outfit, take cues from Janhvi Kapoor. Red is considered a color or romance, so a red gown can work best as a sexy and perfect date night outfit. Just as Janhvi’s dress, opt for a luxurious satin fabric with a halter neck, a sweetheart neckline, a bodycon fit. You can choose a sexy date night outfit with these elements that will surely make your partner fall more in love with you.

Ananya Panday’s cute date night outfit

Planning for a cute date night? There’s nothing quite like a floral dress for a cute date night. Take cues from Ananya Panday and opt for a floral dress paired with sandals and flats to give a relaxed look. These floral prints will add to both your date and your outfit, whether it’s a perfect dinner or walk in the park. This outfit will also work for daytime dates.

Kiara Advani’s hot outfit for drinks date

Drinks date coming up? Thinking about what to wear on a first date for drinks? Kiara has your back. When it comes to drinks, your outfit should be stylish and versatile. You can opt for a crop top and skirt like Kiara’s for drinks. It is a trendy and feminine ensemble. You can heels, sandals or statement jewelry to elevate your look.

Disha Patani’s stay at home date outfit

When planning a stay-at-home date, comfort is key while still looking stylish. You can keep it simple with jeans and a tee/ corset combo like Disha. You can choose a relaxed corset and jeans to stay comfortable and it will help you feel stylish as well.

