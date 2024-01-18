Mini bags: Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday; oh-so-hot accessory trend celebrities can’t get enough of

Bollywood divas explore every avenue when it comes to embracing trends. They effortlessly rock various trends, and beyond that, we've noticed these ladies carrying something truly cute – their mini bags. The mini bags appear exceptionally charming. Keep reading to discover more about the celebs who carried these mini bags like a true fashionista, leaving no room for uncertainty.

Alia Bhatt's transparent mini bag

PC: Getty Images

Alia Bhatt, the reigning diva of Bollywood, wore a black mini dress with matching black heels. Interestingly, she carried an empty bag, crafted out of transparent plexiglass material. The Gucci bag was worth Rs. 1,77,400. Besides its transparent glass, the Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag had a silver-stoned strap.

Ananya Panday's golden bucket bag

Ananya Panday wore a fuchsia pink outfit. The stylish dress was already appealing, but then came the cute mini bag which stole the limelight. The golden bucket-shaped bag looked ethereal. The mini bag was from the label Judith Leiber. This Khloe's Pot Of Gold bag cost an eye-watering amount of Rs. 4,92,000.

Sonam Kapoor's pink bead embellished mini bag

Advertisement

Sonam Kapoor wore an utterly stunning pink outfit. The fusion dress featured a candy pink color. Sonam Kapoor elevated her fashion game with the cute embellished Lady Dior Micro Vanity Case. This Christian Dior cute bag had a thin strap and was embroidered with pink beads.

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Tamannaah Bhatia's pearly white mini bag

At the Animal success bash, Tamannaah Bhatia arrived raising the temperature with her style game. She wore a black corset top with a skirt and carried a cute mini bag. It perfectly complemented her outfit, which was made out of huge-sized pearls. In fact, the strap of the mini bag was also made out of pearls. We don't know whether this bag can carry anything or not, but this bag definitely raised the fashion bar high.

Rakul Preet Singh's tiny bag

Next in line is Rakul Preet Singh. She wore a strapless black outfit with a notched neckline. She also carried a cute mini bag that was the size of her fingers. The cute Outhouse mini bag was not mini if you consider its price as it’s worth Rs 46,000. The bag's attached handle made of a hardware material was embellished with pearls.

Disha Patani's crystal embellished mini bag

Disha Patani wore a gorgeous mini dress with a sensual sweetheart neckline. As we all know, Disha loves sweetheart neckline outfits. But it's not just about the outfit—roll your eyes down towards her hands. Disha is another actress who carried a cute mini bag like a true blue fashionista. The mini bag had a pearls-embellished stiff strap and crystal embellishments, nicely complementing her crystal-embellished mini dress.

So, which of these mini bags you liked the most? And we’re pretty sure you must be shocked to see those whopping price of the bags. If you're also stunned by these miniature bags, do let us know by commenting YES in the section below.

ALSO READ: 6 Celeb-approved kurta sets for Republic Day 2024, from Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Aditi Rao Hydari