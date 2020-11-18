Here’s the ultimate guide to Kendall Jenner’s DIY face mask recipe that will leave you with glowing skin

Kendall Jenner shared her DIY face mask recipe and it’s easy to whip up in your kitchen. Check it out

We've all known how celebrities use a plethora of fancy products to keep their skin glowing for the camera. While skincare products are enriched with all kinds of vitamins and essential nutrients these days, you'll often find them circling back to home remedies. Especially after the pandemic lockdowns have hit us, we've seen celebs coming forward and talking about their natural skincare regime now, more than ever. A new member on this list is Kendall Jenner who in a chat with Vogue, revealed her DIY mask that she whips up in her kitchen.

Jenner starts by saying how easy and fun it is to make her mask. All you need to do is take an avocado in a bowl and mash it with oatmeal. She then adds organic honey to the mix (her's was gifted by her sister, Kourtney Kardashian) followed by a few drops of lavender oil. Adding to it she says that these ingredients are pretty much it and it helps her moisturise the skin and leave a healthy glow!

For the unversed, avocado is a great natural ingredient for the skin. It helps in boosting the collagen and further protects the skin from the harmful UV rays of the Sun. The buttery texture and vitamins found in the avocado further help in hydrating the skin. Oatmeal on the other hand works as a great exfoliator while honey helps in keeping the skin moisturised and soft.

This definitely is an easy mask to whip up and with these added benefits, it surely is a great one to try at home. It's time to glow like Kendall Jenner!

