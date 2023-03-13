EXCLUSIVE: Saisha Shinde on Intertwined at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI and Deepika Padukone's outfit connect

Killed it and how with the Kashmir-ian charm! The fashion highs at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI on the finale day knew no lows as designer Saisha Shinde presented her Spring Summer 'Intertwined' 2023 collection. While a certain side of the spectrum of designers chose well-known celebrities to be their showstoppers, Saisha's show was a sans show-stopper. She made her own unconventional rules and surpassed the expected tradition with models and outfits.

To give you a post-show update, a part of Saisha's social media post read, "The real showstoppers of her show were the models, backstage team, hair and makeup team, masters, tailors, assistants, the show choreographer and above all the clothes."

Saisha's creations gave us fresh images of delicately and modishly done gowns with ruched and sparkly finishes. There was no shortage of cuts, fabrics, techniques, details, and appeal, all an inspiration put as one to bring us all specials from Kashmir's wood carving to the colour story and more.

Saisha Shinde talks about Intertwined’s specialness and more

Pinkvilla's exclusive chat with Saisha can help give you a clearer picture of her collection.

As one of your Instagram stories recently read, it's your first show as 'Saisha' for the Lakmé Fashion Week, how special does it feel?

It's scary more than anything else because you know you've got all these eyes on you and there is so much pressure. I've realised in the past couple of months, pressure and I do not go well. But, you know I've got an amazing support system whether it's my PR team, my friends, or my family. Everyone just comes together and it makes this easier for me.

How can telling stories from and of places aid in one's brand growth? For instance, you've been inspired by Kashmir's landscape and more which your current collection talks about.

The starting point for the collection was the outfit that actress Deepika Padukone had worn for a movie. And, I wanted to sort of take that and try and fit in as an inspiration. That's when Kashmir came in and the idea of Kashmir was important because it's battling and at the same time it's beautiful. It's pretty much what trans-woman in this country are, they are beautiful but they are battling.

The colour story came from Kashmir, the motifs came from the Tilla work of Kashmir and a few of the silhouettes came from Kashmir.

