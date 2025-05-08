Ranveer Singh reveals Deepika Padukone bombards him with THIS since daughter Dua’s birth; find out

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is fully embracing her new role as a mother after welcoming daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh last year. Since then, she’s been treating fans to glimpses of her mommy life through fun and relatable reels on social media. Recently, the Singham Again actor admitted the Deepika floods her Instagram with parenting reels, seeking tips and tricks as they embrace this new chapter of parenthood together. Every new parent will definitely relate to it.

In a recent conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone revealed that she has become quite the expert at curating Instagram Reels and sending them to hubby Ranveer Singh daily for parenting tips and tricks.

Ranveer acknowledged how valuable they’ve been and shared, “I must say all of them are extremely insightful and helpful.” The Don 3 actor added, “Everything in Deepika’s life now revolves around Dua. Everything else comes secondary, sometimes even her own health.”

Recently, at the WAVES 2025 summit, Deepika Padukone also gave a glimpse of what her “me time” looks like after the birth of daughter Dua. It is less about luxury and more about everyday tasks.

She shared that she often manages household chores in her personal time, sorts her mails, organizes her study, tidying up the kitchen, checking grocery supplies, and keeping things in order for her little one.

The actress also laughed and shared that not only these but she engage in laundry and cleaning, just like any other household.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the much-awaited film King. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi in pivotal roles.

Earlier, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla that King Khan was keen on having the actress in the project from the start. However, her maternity break and fitness routine initially caused scheduling conflicts.

Now, as the film's production timeline gets delayed, she is on board after her schedule gets fortunately aligned.

