Unseen PICS of alleged couple Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis from parties

Actor Ravi Mohan has once again sparked dating rumors with singer Kenishaa Francis. The two were seen posing together for photos at producer Ishari Ganesh's daughter's wedding in Chennai. This marked their first public appearance since the Genie actor's separation from ex-wife Aarti. Before diving into the details, let’s take a look at some of their unseen moments together.

Earlier this year, Ravi Mohan took to Instagram to share a special birthday wish for his alleged girlfriend, Kenishaa. In the photo, the two were seen smiling together in a cheerful selfie. The actor captioned it, "Happy Birthday, Kenishaa, long live."

Up next, in February 2024, Kenishaa and Ravi Mohan were seen partying together at the label launch of Deaf Frogs. Actor Jiiva was also present at the event. The singer shared a photo from the occasion with the Parasakthi actor. While Ravi Mohan wore a simple black shirt paired with matching pants, Kenishaa stunned in a white ensemble.

According to Mathrubhumi, Kenishaa first met Ravi Mohan during one of his Goa vacations with friends. They reportedly bonded quickly. The actor was said to be impressed by her singing, and the two soon became close friends. Speculations of them dating followed soon after.

However, Kenishaa, in an interview with DT Next, recalled meeting him during the launch of her track Yaar Solvaaro. She shared that their interaction was brief at first, but the actor later reached out to her in June 2024.

Despite these accounts, a widely circulated video suggests they may have first connected at the Ponniyin Selvan – I success party. While the timeline remains unclear, their public appearances and social media posts continue to spark dating rumors.

Talking about their recent outing, Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa were spotted together at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding. They both wore matching gold traditional outfits and were seen sitting together during the event.

However, the two continue to refrain from addressing any speculations about their alleged relationship.

