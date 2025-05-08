How is Deepika Padukone inching towards her pre-pregnancy body after daughter Dua’s birth? Actress shares fitness regime

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s transformation in getting back in shape after the birth of her daughter Dua is truly worth appreciating. With dedication and patience, she has been working very hard, one step at a time. Recently, she opened up about how she's gradually inching toward her pre-pregnancy body and gave a sneak peek into her fitness routine.

In an interview with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone admitted approaching each movement as medicine. She also opened up on her last and ‘very uncomfortable trimester’ and revealed that she engaged in yoga during that period. The actress also opened up about the challenges and said, “Suddenly you're discovering body parts because they hurt. But that rib pain was, oh my God.”

Spilling the secrets about her post-pregnancy workout journey, she revealed that she gradually transitioned from swimming to Pilates, then functional training. Now, Deepika is incorporating cardio and weight training, slowly regaining her strength, stamina, and core connection.

Though she is one of the most inspiring figures globally, she admitted facing challenges in resuming work after embracing motherhood. Deepika Padukone is figuring out a balance between her acting career and the responsibility of daughter Dua.

The Pathaan actress expressed uncertainty about being back on sets, the way she used to, even if she desires to. She is now busily adjusting to this big change in her life in the presence of her little munchkin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming actioner, King. Earlier, revealing the same, a source exclusively told Pinkvilla, “After all the discussions and setting the shoot timelines, everything has aligned well to have Deepika Padukone on board the film. She will be shooting for her role in the second half of 2025.”

