Was Kim Sae Ron's recording of Kim Soo Hyun FAKE? Whistleblower finally reveals if it was fabricated

Controversy has erupted once again around actor Kim Soo Hyun following new accusations made by the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. However, just after their sensational press conference, the very foundation of their allegations collapsed. The whistleblower at the center of the scandal admitted to falsifying the evidence.

On May 7, Garosero’s key figure, Kim Se Eui and attorney Bu Ji Seok from the law firm Buyou held a press event that stunned both the media and the public. They claimed to possess audio recordings that implicated Kim Soo Hyun in a disturbing relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The alleged relationship occurred during her minor years. The audio was reportedly a private conversation between Kim Sae Ron and an anonymous informant known only as Mr. A.

Advertisement

In the clip, Kim Sae Ron allegedly revealed details about her past connection with the actor. She claimed that they were intimately involved when she was a middle schooler. Garosero did not stop at that. In a dramatic addition, the channel alleged that the informant was targeted in a violent assault before the press conference. According to Kim Se Eui, Mr. A was stabbed nine times in the neck and had to undergo surgery with 20 stitches.

But cracks began to appear almost immediately. A video allegedly filmed by the whistleblower was shown during the press conference to back up the assault claim. In it, Mr. A displayed visible injuries on his right arm, not his neck. He even used the supposedly injured arm to hold the camera. This raises further doubts about the severity and nature of the alleged attack.

More inconsistencies emerged when medical documents were shared by Garosero themselves. According to the paperwork, Mr. A had received treatment for a deep laceration on his right shoulder. No neck injuries were mentioned, contradicting earlier claims of repeated stabbing wounds in the neck area. There was also no mention of trauma to the upper right arm, which Mr. A had previously emphasized.

Advertisement

The situation worsened when it was discovered that some of the injury photos displayed by Kim Se Eui during the press conference were not original. They were taken from stock photo databases. This revelation cast even greater doubt on the credibility of the entire case. When asked to explain the discrepancy, Mr. A claimed his wife had sent the photos due to confusion and stress. “My white wife caused some misunderstandings,” he said. “There was tension between us.”

He also explained that he was unable to contact his family directly during the incident, so he sent a voice message to the Garosero producer. He clarified that the photos were taken at the hospital to depict the injuries. He further questioned angrily, “Isn’t it ridiculous to take photos of someone being stabbed? What wife would pull out a camera while her husband is being attacked?”

Despite the bizarre justifications, the situation reached a boiling point when Mr. A finally confessed to deliberately manipulating the audio recording. He admitted to sending a fabricated version of the alleged conversation to Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST. “I sent it to them on purpose,” he said. “If I didn’t, they would have thought I was a spy. So I sent them something absurd on purpose.”

Advertisement

However, his vague and contradictory explanations only deepened public skepticism. The manipulated audio, which had served as the basis of Garosero’s accusations, is now under scrutiny for forgery. The authenticity of the clip was already being questioned by journalist-turned-YouTuber Lee Jin Ho, who hosted a separate press conference on the same day. Backed by a forensic team, Lee presented a detailed analysis suggesting that the audio had been digitally tampered with and could not be trusted as genuine evidence.

As of now, GOLDMEDALIST has not issued an additional statement regarding the whistleblower’s confession. However, the agency had previously dismissed the evidence as fabricated. They noted that the injury photos shown by Garosero were sourced from the internet.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s fans file complaint against YouTuber over ‘pedophile’ claims amid Kim Sae Ron row