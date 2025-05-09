Garosero gets sued by Korean reporter for AI audio of Kim Sae Ron; labels whistleblower a 'con artist' amid Kim Soo Hyun row

SBS journalist Kang Kyung Yoon announced on May 8, through a detailed blog post, that she had officially filed a legal complaint. The complaint was directed at Kim Se Eui, the operator of the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute. The move comes in response to serious allegations made by the channel during its press conference held on May 7.

It included the release of an audio clip allegedly involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron and more accusations against actor Kim Soo Hyun.

In her blog post, Kang expressed deep disappointment and anger over the contents and tone of the press conference. She described it as “shocking.” She firmly stood by the claim that the audio recording presented at the press event had been artificially created using deepfake voice technology. It was designed to imitate Kim Sae Ron’s voice and manipulate the public narrative.

According to Kang, the individual who provided this recording to Garosero had reached out to her as early as April. She recounted that their initial interaction immediately raised red flags. Kang described him as a suspicious individual whose identity remained vague and inconsistent. She stated that he appeared to be “seeking money.” Kang disclosed that the informant had attempted to convince her to take an interest in the audio clip. However, she refused to be involved with someone she considered unreliable and possibly deceptive. She labeled the whistleblower a "con artist."

The recording in question reportedly featured a voice that resembled Kim Sae Ron's. In it, the late actress makes inflammatory statements about her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun. She also mentioned Kang as well. Kang responded to this by asserting that the voice was not authentic and had been generated with artificial intelligence. The recording is “clearly manipulated using AI to imitate the deceased’s voice to suit their agenda,” she said.

Following the release of the audio, Kang revealed that several of Kim Sae Ron’s close friends had contacted her. They were shocked and upset by what they had heard during the broadcast. According to Kang, these individuals were adamant that the late actress would never have used such coarse language or spoken in that tone.

Moreover, she addressed another damaging claim made during the press conference. Kang categorically denied allegations that she had visited the whistleblower’s home in New Jersey to threaten or pressure him. Garosero’s Kim Se Eui had claimed that Kang had traveled to the United States specifically for this purpose. In response, Kang published official travel records and immigration documents covering January 1 to May 5, 2025.

The evidence clearly showed that she had not traveled to New Jersey, or even to the U.S., during that time frame. She ended her blog post by expressing concern for her personal reputation and emphasized the need to bring this “nightmarish chaos” to a close. Her legal action comes at a time when the Garosero Research Institute is already under widespread criticism for its sensationalist reporting. The channel has faced backlash for its controversial use of unverified evidence.

