Bollywood Newswrap May 7: Truth behind Shah Rukh Khan being snubbed at MET Gala; Karan Johar on Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s trolling after KWK appearance

Hey, Bollywood buffs, we’re back with a curated list of top headlines of today, i.e., May 7. Considering your overwhelming schedules and simultaneous love for all the gossip of Tinseltown, we’ve sorted it all for you. Read on to know the updates that stirred the internet today.

Here are the top 5 newsmakers of May 7, 2025

Advertisement

1. Truth behind Shah Rukh Khan being snubbed at the MET Gala 2025

The internet was quite upset after a viral video from the MET Gala 2025 showed a lack of global recognition for Shah Rukh Khan. However, the actual clip shows reporters asking the exact same introductory question, “Who are you? Where are you from?” to global celebrities, including Anne Hathaway and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

2. Karan Johar reacts to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s trolling after KWK appearance

While speaking with Raj Shamani, Karan Johar stated that the couple was just being honest and earnest. He mentioned that he knows them personally and that they have a beautiful love story. Reacting to the "ridiculous" trolling, Johar sent out a strong message to the trolls and asked them to respect their "love story."

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s video from their dinner date goes viral

Days after his accidental like on Avneet Kaur’s pictures, Virat Kohli stepped out for a dinner date with his wife Anushka Sharma in Bengaluru. The couple’s video from their latest outing has gone viral on the internet.

Advertisement

4. Ajay Devgn earns Rs 3.3 crore from his rented apartment in Mumbai

According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, Ajay Devgn has leased out one of his premium commercial units in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a whopping Rs 3.3 crore over five years. The rented office space is located in Signature by Lotus, a modern commercial building in the heart of the city.

5. EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Vishal Bhardwaj to commence international leg for Arjun Ustara

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that director Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to start the last schedule of Arjun Ustara, led by Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, from mid-May in Georgia. It has also been revealed that the team intends to wrap the film by the end of June.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: POLL: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji’s Hum Tum and Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty’s Dhadkan set to re-release; VOTE for the one that has you most excited