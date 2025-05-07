Deepika Padukone reflects on director's heartbreaking 'motherhood' comment after she skipped meeting for daughter Dua

Deepika Padukone recently shared a striking moment that revealed just how misunderstood a mother's priorities can be, even in a space as dynamic as Bollywood. In an interview with Marie Claire, she recalled skipping an important meeting with a director to stay home with her baby girl, Dua, only to be met with a comment that left her both confused and disappointed.

"He turned around and said, 'Oh, looks like she's taking motherhood very seriously,'" Deepika revealed, arching a brow as she recounted the experience. "I don't know if that was a compliment or a jab. What does that mean—taking motherhood seriously? Yeah!"



This moment, subtle but piercing, shows Deepika's evolving journey as a mother and an actor. Since the birth of Dua in September 2024, whom she shares with husband and actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika has been consciously reshaping her life. "I wouldn't say I'm lost… but I wouldn't say I've found [my new identity] either," she said. "I feel like I'm navigating it."



Despite being one of the most influential figures globally, Deepika has acknowledged that resuming work after becoming a mother hasn't come easily. Known for her unwavering professionalism, she is now navigating a new rhythm that blends the demands of cinema with the responsibilities of motherhood. She isn't sure if her professional life will return to how it once was, or if she even wants it to. For now, she finds herself adjusting to a new routine, one shaped by the presence of her daughter.



Even with a strong support system in place, Deepika continues to experience moments of guilt whenever work takes her away from her child, something countless new mothers can relate to.



Ranveer Singh, on his part, has been full of admiration for this new chapter in her life. According to him, this is the most beautiful version of Deepika he has witnessed, fully present, deeply attentive, and embracing motherhood with quiet strength and grace.

Meanwhile, Deepika's career hasn't slowed down entirely. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that she is all set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for Siddharth Anand's upcoming action film King. The film, already buzzing with anticipation, will also feature Suhana Khan in a key role.

