An overnight text and that's how Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone named their daughter Dua; find DEETS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s union might have come as a surprise for some, but it left everyone showering blessings on them. Last year, when the couple was blessed with a baby girl, it again made their well-wishers jump in joy. But the couple took enough time to name their daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

In a recent conversation with Marie Claire, Deepika Padukone shared how they ended up naming their daughter Dua. The actress and entrepreneur revealed that even though their firstborn arrived in early September 2024, the couple didn’t have a name until November.

That was because for them, it was more important to first hold the baby in their arms, allow her to see the new world she's come into, and let her personality start developing a little bit.

“It felt like a beautiful summary of what she means to us and why she means what she means to us,” stated the Om Shanti Om actress, adding that the inspiration behind naming their child Dua is poetry and music.

The Singham Again actress went on to share that after brainstorming a lot one day, she texted her husband Ranveer Singh in the middle of the night, while he was on set. DP asked him, “Dua?” and he responded with a “Yes”. That was it! That’s how they ended up naming their child Dua Padukone Singh.

After taking ample time to figure out the name of their daughter, Ranveer and Deepika took to social media and shared the good news with the world. The proud parents dropped a picture of the tiny feet of their child and announced, “Dua Padukone Singh. ‘Dua’: meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming actioner, King. An insider exclusively informed Pinkvilla, “After all the discussions and setting the shoot timelines, everything has aligned well to have Deepika Padukone on board the film. She will be shooting for her role in the second half of 2025.”

Ranveer, on the other hand, is shooting for Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar.

