Fact Check: Deepika Padukone to feature in Chiranjeevi’s film after Spirit with Prabhas?

Deepika Padukone recently grabbed attention in Telugu film circles after reports surfaced of her joining Prabhas for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Recently, another viral buzz claimed that the actress is also in talks to star in Chiranjeevi’s next big project, directed by Srikanth Odela.

However, a source close to the film's team has dismissed all such conjecture. According to 123Telugu, the source clarified that none of it is true and that the Bollywood diva was certainly not under consideration for any role in the film.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone has already ventured into Telugu cinema with Nag Ashwin’s massively successful film Kalki 2898 AD.

The diva shared screen space with actors like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others in the multi-starrer, fantasy-based mythological drama. Her character, Su-Mo, was immensely lauded, and her performance was widely appreciated.

Moving on, according to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the Om Shanti Om actress has officially signed the project and come on board for the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, where she will reunite with Prabhas once again.

Speaking about the role she is set to play in the upcoming cop drama, the filmmaker has reportedly given her a substantial character. Deepika was surprised by the depth and detail in both the script and her role.

A source further revealed, “It’s the most well-written female part in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s cinematic universe. Deepika was surprised by the nuances—not just in the script but also in her character. She loved the part and is excited to team up with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the first time.”

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, the actor’s immediate next release is Mallidi Vassishta’s Vishwambhara. Another multi-starrer in the making, the film has yet to finalize its release date due to heavy use of VFX, which has delayed the process.

