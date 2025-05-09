Kim Sae Ron’s whistleblower shares new evidence to refute Kim Soo Hyun’s fake assault claim; fans say, ‘Garosero is getting out of hand’

The Garosero Research Institute held a press conference on May 7 with legal representatives of Kim Sae Ron's family. It drew widespread attention after revealing a shocking audio recording. In the recording, a voice believed to be Kim Sae Ron’s was heard. She claimed that actor Kim Soo Hyun had an intimate relationship with her while she was still in middle school. This shocking claim immediately sparked intense public outrage and media scrutiny.

Advertisement

In addition to the explosive audio, Garosero further claimed that the informant who provided the alleged conversation between Kim Sae Ron and himself had been violently assaulted. According to them, the whistleblower was attacked by two unidentified individuals on May 1 in New Jersey. Photos of his injuries were presented during the press conference, suggesting a targeted attempt to silence him.

However, the credibility of the alleged assault was swiftly challenged by Kim Soo Hyun’s agency. In a public statement, the agency accused Garosero of fabricating evidence. They claimed that the injury photos were not authentic and had been lifted from online sources. The agency's rebuttal cast doubt on the legitimacy of the whistleblower’s claims. This fueled further debate across social platforms and news outlets.

In response to the agency’s denial, Garosero published a follow-up video on May 8 in an attempt to verify the whistleblower’s injuries and reinforce their initial claims. In the video, the man identified as the informant held up his phone to show the date and time: May 7, 3:46 p.m. He did this to prove the video was recorded recently. He then proceeded to display visible injuries on both hands and arms, aiming to disprove the agency’s accusations of image manipulation.

Advertisement

The whistleblower first exposed his right forearm, where bruising and abrasions were clearly visible. He then carefully unwrapped the bandages on his left palm, revealing raw wounds underneath. One of his fingers also appeared to be severely injured, although the dressing on it remained intact. He explained that removing the dressing could risk infection, as medical staff had warned against tampering with it prematurely.

While speaking to the camera, the man clarified that he had not yet been discharged from the hospital. He stated that he had returned home temporarily to film the video. The informant stressed that he chose to provide video proof rather than photos to prevent further accusations of falsification by Kim Soo Hyun’s camp.

He insisted that the injuries were real and recent, directly challenging the actor’s representatives and their dismissal of his claims. According to him, the purpose of recording the video was to protect himself from ongoing discrediting efforts. He wanted to ensure that the public saw the truth for themselves. As of now, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has not issued any additional statements or responses regarding the newly released video. The controversy continues to grow, with public opinion divided and the entertainment industry closely watching how the situation unfolds.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Lee Jin Ho offer 1 billion KRW to Kim Sae Ron's audio informant against Kim Soo Hyun? Here's what we know