What Does American Pope Leo XIV's Name Mean? New Pontiff's Historical Appointment Explored

Robert Francis Prevost, who became the first pope from the United States, has chosen his new name: Pope Leo XIV. But it seems that a lot of thought was put behind choosing this name, as it holds a lot of significance.

As per People magazine, the first of the name Pope Leo I was elected in 440, and during the immense conflict, he attempted to secure the unity of the Church. As far as the most recent pope with the same name goes, Pope Leo XIII was the head of the church from 1878 until 1903.

The Britannica outlet mentioned that he was less opposed to scientific progress, and he was a force of connection as the Church figured out a relationship with civil government. Apart from that, Catholic studies professor at the Sacred Heart University, Dr. Charles Gillespie, told the publication that Pope Leo XIII was viewed as being “a great champion of the poor.”

He was also reportedly known for penning ‘Rerum novarum, an encyclical, which translates to ‘The New Things.' According to the professor, it inaugurated what is known as “Catholic social teaching.”

As per the outlet, the expert stated that, according to him, taking the Leo XIV name clearly pointed out that “this guy wants to put moral questions and moral leadership at the center of what the Pope is doing as the leader of Catholics, but also as a thought leader for the world, also a champion for the poor and the underrepresented.”

The professor added that it is the theme from Pope Francis that we are going to witness carried on by the new pope. The expert stated that Robert Franci Prevost looked after appointing and assisting Pope Francis in selecting the bishops of the world.

As per the outlet, a professor at DePaul University, Dr. William T. Cavanaugh, found it “interesting” that the name ‘Leo’ was adopted, and he thinks that this may reflect on the importance the new pope may put on Catholic social teaching.

Vatican journalist Andrea Gagliarducci told the publication that, to her knowledge, the new pope is a very “pragmatic” individual.

She added, “It shows the name Leo, which is interesting because it marks a discontinuity not only with Pope Francis but with all the last century’s popes, which means that there is a fresh start.”

