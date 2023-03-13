EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia talks about her Nirmooha gown, favourite lipstick shade and hair care ingredient

The return of glow but as bright and black as ever by fashion designer Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia. Don't just take our word for it, her Autumn Winter 'Matrix' collection has been on our shopping radar since the second it littered the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI stage with shine. There seemed to be a promise of relevance which made all the meaning with outdoor parties back in our lives’ social play. While we've given you minimal highlights about her 2023-2024 collection, we're also here to tell you we chatted up with the beautiful and multilingual actress, Tamannaah Bhatia who looked breathtaking in a geometrically-beautified gown.

At first glance, we knew we were in love with her aura and halter-neck attire. The next second we knew we made the right decision to have a conversation with the diva we could relate to. Sometimes, it's good to learn and this time it was all worth it because Nirmooha's showstopper took some questions about makeup and more. We can never say no to endless learning.

Tamannaah Bhatia takes us through her show-stopping look and all things favourite

What are you wearing? Can you tell us more about your Nirmooha gown?

I'm wearing this beautifully structured gown. Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia has made something that has enough bling, glamour yet it is super comfortable. And, it really makes me feel curvalicious.

How would you describe your beauty mood board for this look?

I wanted to do something that is sharp but not sharp in a harsh way. Just as how you'd have in a winter fall forest, the barks of a tree without leaves. It has fine edges so I wanted my eyeliner to be sharp but not really massive. I've kept it kind of delicate but sharp and I did want a more matte look vs dewy. And, I wanted my hair to kind of represent flow and something that has a lot more movement like how branches look on trees. That is the kind of vibe I wanted to channel for this look.

Your go-to street-style look?

I love cargo pants and a tank top. And, some massive sneakers to go with it.

A 90s beauty trend you're obsessed with?

I kind of used it today. It's going matte without going extra shiny, or extra glossy.

Your favourite hair mask?

I don't really use many hair masks. It's been a while. I really like onion juice which works beautifully for hair.

A lipstick hue you'd wear for life?

If I had it my way, I would wear a red mouth. I loved wearing red lipstick and I don't wear it enough but every time when I am not feeling my chirpiest self, I put on red lipstick and walk out.

Do you love Tamannaah Bhatia's attire?

