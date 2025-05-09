Kim Soo Hyun Vs Kim Sae Ron: From AI voice recording to fabricated texts; 4 evidence labeled ‘fake’ by GOLDMEDALIST

The scandal involving Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron has unfolded into one of the most controversial celebrity sagas in South Korea. But at the heart of the chaos lies a heated back-and-forth between Garosero Research Institute (also known as Hoverlab) and Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST.

Garosero has presented a series of allegations and “evidence”. These allegations include audio recordings, KakaoTalk messages, witness testimonies, and photographs.

Advertisement

However, GOLDMEDALIST has strongly refuted every single piece of evidence, calling them either fabricated, AI-generated, or outright fraudulent. Here's a breakdown of each claim made by Garosero, and how Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has responded by labeling them all as "fake".

1. The “AI-Generated” Voice Recording of Kim Sae Ron

Garosero’s first major piece of “evidence” was an audio recording, allegedly featuring Kim Sae Ron speaking to an acquaintance on January 10, 2025. In this recording, she reportedly confessed to having had a sexual relationship with Kim Soo Hyun at the age of 14.

This claim was particularly explosive and immediately made headlines. But GOLDMEDALIST wasted no time in refuting it, releasing a public statement: “Garosero claimed they had obtained an audio recording of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. However, the recordings were forged entirely, and Gold Medalist believes that the audio files were created using AI technology.”

They emphasized that the tone, cadence, and linguistic patterns in the recording were not consistent with Kim Sae Ron’s real voice. Moreover, they also accused Garosero of manipulating public sentiment with deepfake audio.

Advertisement

2. Injuries of the Informant: Staged or Stolen?

In their second press conference, Garosero presented another dramatic twist: the informant who had allegedly supplied the audio recording was said to have been physically assaulted. Photos were displayed to show bruises and wounds, supposedly as proof that someone wanted to silence the whistleblower. Once again, GOLDMEDALIST called foul, questioning the authenticity of the injuries and the photos.

Their statement read: “Garo Sero’s false claims are unacceptable and defy common sense. The photos shown as evidence can easily be found online with a simple search. These images were either taken from the internet or manipulated to fit their narrative.” GOLDMEDALIST went as far as to call the informant a “fraudster,” accusing Garosero of cooperating with individuals who have no credibility.

3. KakaoTalk Conversations: Forensically Disputed

Perhaps the most emotionally charged part of this case revolves around the alleged KakaoTalk messages between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron. These messages, revealed by Kim Sae Ron’s family via Garosero, were presented as undeniable proof of a close, possibly romantic, relationship between the two when she was still a minor.

Advertisement

During his press conference on March 31, 2025, Kim Soo Hyun firmly denied the authenticity of these messages and revealed he had taken forensic action to disprove them.

“To prove this, I submitted all the relevant messages — including the 2016 and 2018 chats provided by the family, as well as my own recent chats with acquaintances — to a scientific forensic institution for analysis. The result: The institution concluded that the person in the 2016 messages is not the same as the one in the 2018 messages.”

This forensic discrepancy led Kim Soo Hyun to declare the messages tampered with or even completely fabricated.

4. The “Kissing” Photos: Doctored or Misrepresented?

To solidify the claim that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had an inappropriate relationship, Garosero and several online sources (notably The Qoo) circulated photos allegedly showing Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek. Some images appeared to be taken in private settings, including inside an elevator and in dressing rooms. These images fueled rumors that the two were romantically involved during her teenage years.

Advertisement

However, GOLDMEDALIST pushed back again: “These images are baseless, misleading, and manipulated. Some photos have clearly been edited, while others were taken out of context. There is no photographic proof of any illegal or immoral relationship.” The agency has also requested legal action against individuals and media outlets involved in spreading these images without verification.

A War of Narratives, But Who Holds the Truth?

From AI-generated audio to staged injury photos, forged messages, and doctored photographs, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency has worked tirelessly to discredit each piece of evidence presented by Garosero.

The question now is not just about the allegations, but about accountability for spreading misinformation. If Garosero’s evidence is indeed fabricated, as GOLDMEDALIST insists, it could lead to chaos. However, if these so-called 'fake' pieces of evidence turn out to be true, it would open up an entirely new spectrum of controversy.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s fans file complaint against YouTuber over ‘pedophile’ claims amid Kim Sae Ron row