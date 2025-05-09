Box Office: Thunderbolts drops significantly after Discount Tuesday, still beats Captain America Brave New World

After a strong performance on Discount Tuesday, Thunderbolts, now promoted as The New Avengers, saw a sharp drop at the US box office on Wednesday, earning USD 4.3 million. The superhero film led by Florence Pugh experienced a 42.4 percent decline from the previous day's discounted ticket sales, yet managed to outperform Captain America: Brave New World for the second consecutive day.

Despite the midweek dip, the Marvel film held relatively solid compared to other MCU entries. Ventures like The Marvels, CapAm 4, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania all plunged more than 45 percent at the same point in their respective runs. However, with fluctuating audience interest, experts have now started pointing to frontloaded anticipation and discount-day incentives driving sales for the new Marvel adventure.

As of this writing, the film’s cumulative total in the US stands at USD 91.1 million. It is expected to cross the USD 100 million milestone today, keeping it on track for a steady second weekend. Globally, the film has earned USD 177.3 million, making it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

Directed by Jake Schreier and co-written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts is the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It brings together antiheroes like Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and US Agent (Wyatt Russell) in a high-stakes mission that ultimately rebrands them as the New Avengers—a twist revealed in the film’s closing minutes and emphasized in its end credits asterisk.

The asterisk in the original Thunderbolts title was confirmed to represent this new team identity. Following its opening weekend, Marvel Studios began officially promoting the film as The New Avengers, signaling a narrative shift in the MCU as it wraps Phase Five.

While reviews have been largely encouraging, praising the film’s ensemble performance and character-driven plot, Thunderbolts faces tough competition ahead. Still, its ability to outpace Captain America: Brave New World, which earned just USD 3.4 million on Wednesday with a steeper 45.9 percent plunge, indicates strong audience interest in Marvel’s antihero lineup.

