‘Jayam came into the room and the first thing he said was…’: When Kenishaa Francis found Ravi Mohan attractive

Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis’s first appearance together has caused quite a spark on the internet. Reports about the two being in a relationship surfaced soon after the actor announced his divorce from wife Aarti Ravi. While they had dismissed such buzz back then, their joint appearance now, after months, has reignited the gossip.

In one of her throwback interviews with IBC Mangai, the singer-turned-therapist Kenishaa spoke about her first meeting with the Ponniyin Selvan actor during one of her concerts.

She mentioned being shocked when she saw him for the first time, completely starstruck.

In her words: “I was like, Jayam Ravi, the Ponniyin Selvan actor, over here? I was like, oh my god. He was very sweet. I told him I was a very big fan of his. The fact that they actually came to the event is a big thing.”

Kenishaa then talked about her first conversation with Ravi Mohan, revealing that he told her not to be afraid. She also shared that she found his wife Aarti very sweet and the actor himself very attractive.

She said, “Jayam came into the room and the first thing he said was don't be afraid. He’s very attractive. And his wife, I am a big fan. They are truly a significant matter of pride for me.”

For the untold, Ravi Mohan and Kenishaa Francis recently made their first official appearance together at producer Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding. The alleged couple twinned in shades of ivory and gold, dressed in ethnic wear, as they sat beside each other.

Well, the Parasakthi actor’s ex-wife, Aarti Ravi, had previously revealed in one of her open letters that the news of their divorce was announced publicly without her knowledge.

