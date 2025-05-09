The Fantastic Four and The New Avengers To Appear in Future MCU Films: Report

With the introduction of a new team, Marvel Studios has great plans ahead for their latest and upcoming teams. While Thunderbolts* is still melting faces at the movie theatres, the franchise's next team is yet to make its debut. We are talking about the Fantastic Four, which stars Pedro Pascal and more.

According to new reports, Marvel Studios has major future plans for both of these teams. As per the latest news from one of the most prominent insiders, Jeff Sneider, these two teams will appear in many future projects from the franchise.

Specifically, members of Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four will be featured in several upcoming Marvel outings.

In case you didn't know, the Thunderbolts *, who have also been recognized as The New Avengers , include Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (portrayed by Sebastian Stan), Wyatt Russell’s John Walker / U.S. Agent, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, Ghost (played by Hannah John-Kamen), and Robert “Bob” Reynolds / Sentry, whose mind-blowing performance is delivered by Lewis Pullman.

Meanwhile, get ready to welcome the first superhero family of the MCU. Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, will be played by Pedro Pascal . Joining him will be Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, a.k.a. The Invisible Woman, along with Johnny Storm and The Thing, who will be portrayed by Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, respectively.

In case you didn’t know, these two teams have already been confirmed to appear in the next grand ensemble film, Avengers: Doomsday.

They will be seen battling the next big villain, Victor Von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom.

The movie was announced during San Diego Comic-Con back in 2024. It was also the moment when Robert Downey Jr.'s return was revealed, not as the beloved Iron Man, but instead in a shocking twist, as Doctor Doom himself, ready to challenge his former castmates and take names.

