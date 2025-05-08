South Newswrap May 8: Sonu Nigam banned from Kannada film industry, Kantara makers issue clarification on junior artist’s demise and more

Did you miss out on your dose of entertainment from South cinema? Worry not — we’ve got you covered! From Sonu Nigam being banned from the Kannada film industry to the makers of Kantara issuing a clarification about the accidental demise of a junior artiste, here’s everything that happened today.

Top South news of May 8, 2025

1. Sonu Nigam banned from Kannada film industry over recent controversy

Noted playback singer Sonu Nigam has been banned by the Kannada film industry, according to a notification issued by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. The directive advises all producers to refrain from collaborating with the singer on any future projects.

The ban follows Sonu Nigam’s recent remarks made during a concert in Bengaluru, where a student requested him to sing Kannada songs. In response, Sonu equated the request to the recent attacks in Kashmir, sparking controversy.

2. Allu Arjun’s viral Pushpa lookalike grabs hefty paycheck of Rs. 12 lakhs

Allu Arjun, who created a sensation with the success of Pushpa 2, now has a die-hard fan who has gained fame as the “Pushpa lookalike.” Delhi-based social media influencer and artist Nishant Kumar grabbed attention for his striking resemblance and style, closely mirroring the on-screen character.

He is now in the spotlight for allegedly receiving a paycheck of Rs 12 lakhs for an advertisement — reportedly being paid solely for his resemblance to Allu Arjun.

3. Deepika Padukone is not a part of Chiranjeevi-Odela project, confirm makers

Deepika Padukone was rumored to have signed her third Telugu project, following Kalki 2898 AD and Spirit. Reports suggested that the actress had been approached to play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film, directed by Srikanth Odela.

However, sources close to the development have clarified that this is not true. Deepika is not a part of the film and was never approached for the role in the first place.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares pictures with rumored beau Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the limelight for both her professional and personal achievements. However, she recently became the subject of much gossip after sharing pictures with her rumored beau and filmmaker, Raj Nidimoru.

Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a few candid snapshots of Raj, sparking curiosity among fans. Adding fuel to the speculation, she captioned the post with the words "New Beginnings."

5. Kantara Chapter 1 makers issue clarification over junior artist’s demise

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film Kantara: Chapter 1 came under scrutiny after reports surfaced about the death of junior artiste M.F. Kapil, who reportedly drowned. Preliminary reports suggested that the incident occurred on the film’s set while he was on a break.

However, the makers, Hombale Films, later issued a clarification on their social media handle. Expressing grief over Kapil’s demise, they clarified that the accident did not occur on the film set but during one of his personal engagements elsewhere.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates!

