Lea Michele Opens Up About Grieving Boyfriend and Glee Co-Star Cory Monteith While Still Filming Drama

Lea Michele is revisiting the emotional aftermath of losing Cory Monteith. The couple had been dating while co-starring on Glee when Monteith passed away. Despite the heartbreak, Michele continued working on the show, and now, she’s opening up about what that time was really like.

On the May 8 episode of the Therapuss podcast, Michele recalled a haunting memory. She lived in West Hollywood, where tour buses regularly passed her home.“They would say, ‘Lea Michele is Rachel Berry on Glee,’ and then play ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade,’” she said. This happened even after Monteith’s death.

“It was eerie,” Michele continued. “I was 26 and just trying to survive.”

Monteith died in July 2013 from a heroin and alcohol overdose. He was 31. At the time, Glee was still filming. Michele had no roadmap for grief in the public eye. “It was so depressing,” she admitted. “But if we didn’t show up to work, no one else could either.” She said she had to push her pain aside to keep the show going.

Michele believes Monteith’s death affected her relationships on set. “I think it fractured so much,” she said. “I can’t speak for everyone, but for me, it was really hard.” She focused entirely on work. “I was in survival mode. Just doing my job.”

Despite the pain, Michele said she felt supported. Especially by the Glee crew. “They helped me get through,” she shared. “I’d look at the person behind the camera, and they were holding me up.” She has continued to honor Monteith’s memory in the years since.

Now 38, Michele has found peace. She married Zandy Reich and has two children. But Monteith’s legacy remains close to her heart.

