Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Felicity’s Mistake Derail Sarah’s Recovery?

On the May 9 episode of Days of Our Lives, tension runs high after Sarah Horton Kiriakis’ sudden medical crisis shakes up multiple lives in Salem. As Felicity Greene reels from guilt, Chad and Cat step in to help. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera makes a bold vow to shield Johnny from prison time—even as his memories begin to betray him.

Trouble brews in the town square when Sarah bites into a lemon scone and immediately senses something is wrong. Within moments, she collapses, sending Xander Kiriakis into panic mode. Though Chanel Dupree DiMera offered the scone, it was Felicity Greene who baked it—likely experimenting with the recipe and unknowingly including an ingredient Sarah is allergic to.

Felicity is devastated and wracked with guilt, despite her innocence in the matter. Thankfully, Chad DiMera and Cat Greene come to her emotional rescue. Their team effort not only lifts Felicity’s spirits but also highlights a potential new dynamic between Chad and Cat as they support her through the fallout.

At the hospital, Sarah receives immediate treatment, throwing a wrench in her and Xander’s travel plans. Although the medical emergency temporarily derails their getaway, Sarah is expected to make a full recovery—much to Xander’s relief. With the weekend trip canceled, Xander may now refocus on his mission to purchase the hospital, with some backup from Alex Kiriakis.

Speaking of Alex, he’s facing a different kind of crisis: convincing Stephanie Johnson to embrace her own scandalous writing. Despite Stephanie’s embarrassment over the novel she penned, Alex sees bestseller potential and wants Titan-DiMera to publish it. He’ll work hard to win her over and may just succeed.

Elsewhere, Javi Hernandez opens up to Leo Stark about family tensions, while EJ DiMera makes a solemn promise—he won’t let his son Johnny go down for shooting him. Still recovering from a coma, EJ’s memories are murky. He recalls putting a memory card in his pocket just before Johnny arrived with a gun, but later moved it to a drawer. The timeline doesn’t quite add up, suggesting missing pieces—and potentially another shooter.

As the puzzle pieces continue to shift in Salem, the fallout from Felicity’s baking mistake and EJ’s fragmented recollections promises more twists ahead. Will Sarah’s recovery be smooth sailing—or bring unexpected complications? And can EJ truly protect Johnny if the truth turns out to be more complicated than either of them imagined? Stay tuned as secrets unravel and alliances are tested on Days of Our Lives.