6 Child friendly foods for the little guests at your wedding

While weddings are an occasion where you plan an elaborate menu full of fanciful dishes, you must remember that the guests attending your nuptials may also bring along their little ones. So, it would be safe to say that the ideal wedding feast menu is incomplete without a spate of vegetarian and non-vegetarian child-friendly foods. So, take a look at some delectable foods that are not only great for kids of all ages, but also a unique addition to your menu.

Air fryer french fries

French fries are always a huge hit with kids. However, using air fryer fries ensures that you present parents with a healthy and oil-free option for their toddlers. Make sure the chefs know that they must use little to no salt for these!

Hummus and pita bread

While toddlers may not appreciate sushi, there can be starters like Hummus and pita bread that look fancy, but are mild on the palate and perfect for the young tastebuds.

Juice pops or fresh fruit lollies

Children often need snacks and while your guests may have their hands full with their screaming toddler and diapers, you can simplify matters by stocking fresh fruit lollies at your event. Make sure to include sugar-free options for kids that need them.

Chocolate, butterscotch and strawberry smoothies

A lot of people do not wish for their kids to consume fizzy drinks or ones loaded with sugar. So, you need to offer up some alternatives to sodas at your event. Milkshakes or smoothies are an exceptional choice. While you may experiment with exciting flavors like berry crush and pinacolada for the adults, make sure to include some of the classic ones like chocolate and strawberry for the little guests.

Pastas with mild sauces

Most parents acclimate their little ones to a relatively bland pasta, so having this at your nuptials will ensure that parents don’t have to come carrying food for their kids.

Non-spicy dal Khichdi

A staple dinner in most Indian homes, dal khichdi is a safe bet that many seniors and kids will enjoy as a part of your wedding feast. Just squeeze in some lime and an ample dose of ghee to relish this dish that is a comfort food for many.

Include these in your menu to ensure that any parent attending your ceremony has lots of appropriate options to choose from for their child’s dinner!