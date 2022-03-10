5 Things you must NOT do while attempting to forget your ex

The unbearable ache of a broken heart is one that takes lots of time and self-love to heal. Yet, if you find that you must move on after fresh heartbreak, then perhaps it is memories of your ex that consume you or trouble you. However, there are ways to remain the sane and trusting individual you are without focusing on your ex. So, here are a few things you must not do so that you can accept the truth and forget your ex.

Do not spend time retracing your old conversations

When you can’t talk to the person, you may be tempted to relook at your old conversations, chats, emails or letters and relive the memories of happier times. However, this is keeping you stuck in the past and delusional, as you keep up the hope that things may work out. It would be much healthier to give up and move on from a broken heart by banishing those memories away.

Don’t stalk them

When you’re dating, you probably know your lover’s entire schedule. Right from when they get free time to their hobbies and classes. But not being able to contact them after a breakup, may compel you to keep an eye on their social media or even follow them around the neighborhood. But you must not stalk them.

Don’t agree to stay friends if you still love them

Staying friends with an ex eventually means watching them and supporting their new romantic conquests, which can hurt you terribly. So, steer clear and make new friends. Friendship is special and you needn’t waste time being pals with someone who chose to no longer be a part of your life.

Do not ask your girlfriends about them

If you have blocked them or refuse to speak to them, you may devise other means of gaining information about them. However, do not ask your friends to prank call them or ask about them. Remind yourself that cutting off contact is the best thing for your mental health.

Don’t make excuses to see him again

You probably think you could borrow something from his sister or go visit their mom. Or perhaps you hope to return some things they left with you. While these thoughts may seem noble, you must battle the urge to see your ex again.

Remember that bumping into your ex may bring back old feelings and cause you to repeat old patterns you are trying hard to beat.

