Mother’s Day 2022: Pick the best handmade bags for your mother who is always on her toes

Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday of May every year. This year it is going to be celebrated on 8th May 2022. Mother’s Day is a day when you celebrate mothers, motherhood, and maternal bonds all across the world with the kindest gesture possible. Be it grandmother, mother, mother-in-law, or mother earth, they do deserve to be appreciated for all that they do without complaining. This Mother’s Day 2022 you can show your love in an environmentally friendly way by surprising your mother with the best mother's day gift like handmade bags ever. Before that, you ought to snatch a glimpse at the history of Mother’s Day and its existence.

History of Mother’s Day

Mothers tend to sacrifice their happiness for their children. She is one soul who puts her children before her no matter what. Women don’t need any magical powers since they are already blessed with one- They can bring LIFE to earth. Do you know the history behind people celebrating Mother’s Day? Scroll down and check it out.

The origin of Mother’s day differs from place to place. Mother’s Day is observed as an annual holiday in The United States. Anna Jarvis was the one who campaigned for declaring a holiday to honour mothers and motherhood. Anna Javris who is the daughter of Ann Javris played a major role along with her mother. In 1868, Ann Javris created multiple committees to make Mother’s Day a successful one. But in 1905, Ann Javris breathed her last breath and since then her daughter Anna Javris stepped into the shoes of her mother and took her mother’s initiatives forward.

The very first official Mother’s Day was celebrated at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church, West Virginia. It is a place that holds the International Mother’s Day shrine today. In 1910, West Virginia was the state who officially declared a holiday on Mother’s Day. Initially, Mother’s Day was recognised as the day to promote peace by honouring mothers who lost their progeny in the American Civil Wars and mothers who survived with a risk of losing one in the 19th century.

Things to do for Mother’s Day

Here is a cue to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022

1. Make her feel special with the smallest gestures.

2. Surprise her with her favourite things.

3. Play the role of your mother for the day.

4. Keep giving her a small token of appreciation and thank her for everything that she does.

5. Prepare meals to make her happy or extend a hand of help.

6. Pamper her as much as you can and let her take a break from her daily chores.

7. Prepare a handmade card that oozes out love and appreciation.

8. Surprise her with thoughtful gifts like skincare products, handbags, kitchen cookware sets, watches, and apparel.

These small gestures of yours will make her feel special and overwhelmed. In order to highlight the love for Mother Earth as well as your mother. You can pick the best handmade bags for your mother.

Handmade bags for mothers to celebrate Mother’s Day 2022

1. Ayliss Women Straw Woven Tote Bag

This handmade tote bag is also called a beach shoulder bag. It is woven with straws and has an inner polyester lining. It has PU shoulder straps that rests on the shoulders with utmost ease. It has a large capacity for phone, wallet, camera, water bottle, sunglasses, cosmetics, folding umbrella, foldable hat, slippers, beach sarong, beach mat, and other personal belongings.

Price: USD 37.99

Deal: USD 32.99

2. Miuco Womens Bamboo Handbag Handmade Large Tote Bag

If the backpack feels somewhat common. Then this bamboo bag must be very suitable for your mother. You love trying hands-on new and distinctive fashion accessories. The bamboo pieces are extremely close to each other and so it is pretty hard to know what’s inside the bag. It is an alluring piece of fashion that can match the vibe of your mother seamlessly.

Price: USD 37.99

3. Handmade Large Straw Tote Bag

This handmade tote bag is what defines simplicity. This bag is what you need for your mother who loves everything chic and natural. It is handcrafted by skilled artisans and has an elaborated knit design.

Price: USD 35.99

4. Ayliss Women Straw Handbag Mini

Ayliss Women Straw Handbag Mini is a crossbody shoulder top handle handbag that has a supermini straw tote structure. It has a drawstring closure design that will keep your belongings secure. It is a lovely fashion accessory that can match the levels of the simplicity of your mom.

Price: USD 36.99

5. Straw Shoulder Bag

This star shoulder bag is an envelope purse or a wallet that your mother can carry with ease. It is a sturdy bag that is well-knitted. It comes with a small portable belt and a long adjustable belt with lobster clamps. This straw bag can be a handbag or a crossbody bag according to the actual need of your mother.

Price: USD 19.99

6. ENBEI Women's crocheted Bag

This crocheted bag is a large shoulder shopping bag that is neatly hand-knitted. The fabric is soft and has a load-bearing capacity. This bag is large enough that help will be your mother’s shopping companion forever.

Price: USD 22.70

7. Natural Handmade Rattan Bag

This straw bag is a satchel shoulder bag that comes with a leather strap. This handmade bag features a strong magnetic snap closure, two consistent buttons, and a small pocket on the inside that are enough for holding all valuables. It is made from 100 percent natural Vietnamese rattan which is stronger than Indonesian rattan. This handbag is durable, breathable, and environmentally friendly.

Price: USD 28.89

8. Ayliss Handmade Straw Bag

This handmade straw bag is a shopping, woven shoulder bag for women. This handbag is a chic gift for your mother who loves to dump stuff into her bag and walk off in a jiffy. This bag is made up of cotton and net as well that is crafted by skilled craftsmen.

Price: USD 24.99

So which handmade bag are you picking up for your mother to surprise her this Mother’s Day 2022? We are sure that she is going to love your environmentally friendly gesture. Buckle up and bring home one of the best handmade bags for your darling mother.

