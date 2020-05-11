EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on aunties judging her for being around boys: They wont let their kids play with me

Taapsee Pannu has had her fair share in the industry, but much before she became an actress, she and her family were subjected to a lot of social judgment because of her being a sporty kid who loved playing with boys. Here, she talks about that incident and how people's perception changed gradually; watch full video inside.

is possibly one of the strongest voices and faces behind the paradigm shift in Bollywood today. She's made it on her own accord and her parents, especially her mom Mrs Nirmaljeet Pannu, is extremely happy with what she's achieved. In this fun conversation on Dear Mom, the mother-daughter duo opened up on battling judgment from society aunties for playing with boys.

Taapsee shares, "I used to be a sporty kid and I would hardly be at home, after school. I'd be down in my society playing all kinds of sports. I have never played with dolls. So I remember after the ninth standard, girls from our society wouldn't come down to play too often because they weren't allowed to and it was apparently not normal anymore to play with guys. But I'd always step down and play with the boys." She further adds, "Because I would be playing with the boys even then, till my 12th grade. The society aunties would judge me and keep saying that they won't let their daughters play with me, because I was always around boys. It was weird. But it never bothered me."

Taapsee's mother tells us, "A lot of people used to say a lot of mean things about her. Today, everything has changed. They only speak well for her. They feel she's doing a great job." The Badla heroine chipped in, "My mom is extremely cool and supportive. She's never told us you can't do this, you can't do that. She's let us be and never let all this get to us."

