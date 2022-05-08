Mother's Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Neeharika Roy & Riya Sharma wish their moms on the occasion

Mother's Day is being celebrated across the world today. Celebs are taking to their social media handles and wishing their moms on this occasion. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, actress Neeharika Roy opened up about her relationship with her mother. The actress said, “My mom and I are like best friends. She knows every little thing about my life and is there for me always, so she is very special. In fact, my mom travels with me for all my shoots and we spend a lot of time together. She has been very supportive in every decision I take and has always guided me to do the right thing. Having said that, she's made me very independent too. Hence, I believe we don’t need a particular day to celebrate mothers and their presence in our lives. Every day is Mother's day as a mother is truly a blessing for every child. I wish all the mothers out there a very Happy Mother’s Day.”

Apart from Neeharika, another popular actress spoke about her bond with her mother. Actress Riya Sharma said, “Since I was a little girl, my mother has always taught me a sense of independence, which has made me a very independent and strong woman of today’s time. I don’t believe in celebrating any occasion for a day other than birthdays. Instead, I believe in making people feel special throughout the year by doing little-little things for them and staying connected. While growing up, my mother was my first best friend and is still my Ludo partner. I believe the credit for my compassionate nature goes to her. I usually send her a bouquet or try my hands at cooking a meal for her to make her feel special. But since we won’t be meeting this year, I plan to send her a cake, her favorite flowers with wishes of love and good health.”

On the work front, both Neeharika and Riya are a part of ZEE TV's popular shows. Neeharika essays the role of Radha in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. While on the other hand, Riya essays the role of Kashibai in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal.

