EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Padmini Kolhapure on evolution of mother characters in cinema: Today’s woman is multifaceted

Pinkvilla recently got in touch with actress Padmini Kolhapure to talk about the evolution of mom roles in cinema, and also about playing a mother onscreen. Padmini played ’s mother in Phata Poster Nikhla Hero. She was also seen playing an interesting character in the 2020 Marathi film, Prawaas. Talking about how mothers were portrayed in films in earlier times to how they are shown now, Padmini says, “You know you are saying I played a mother in Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, actually I played a mother when I was 17-18 years old as well. I did films like, Pyar Ke Kabil where I played a mother, in Pyar Jhukta Nahin also I played a mother. Of course the kids were younger, but I did play a mother.”

She further adds, “You know then I didn't know what motherhood was, I didn’t know what it felt like being a mother. Not that it made me sort of perform any differently when I was in Phata Poster..., but you see the portrayal of a mother has definitely evolved. Women are thinking differently, women are much more liberal, much more open minded, much more broad minded. So you have all kinds of mothers being played on the OTT or in movies and television.”

Padmini adds that now filmmakers are portraying more of a mother’s journey and are emphasising on it. “Which is bringing about such beautiful nuances to that character. It's no more that typical olden days how a mother was portrayed, or even a mother-in-law for that matter. So they are bringing much more life to the characters, and much more realism so you are able to justify more what a mother is all about. Today’s woman is multifaceted, she is truly a woman of substance,” Padmini states.

