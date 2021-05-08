  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: National Award Winner B Praak believes everyday is Mother's Day: I love my mom more than anything

Ahead of Mother's Day, popular singer B Praak has opened up about his bond with his mom in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The Kesari singer said that all should be grateful that their mother's raised them with strength.
2462 reads Mumbai
B PRaak with his mom B Praak shares in an exclusive chat his take on Mother's Day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For everyone, their mother's hold a special place in their hearts. They are the ones who introduce one to the world and become one's best friend for life. For National Award Winning singer B Praak, this seems to be true. The popular singer, who has crooned Teri Mitti from Kesari, has opened up about his bond with his mum ahead of Mother's Day in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The Filhall singer shared that for him, every day is Mother's Day and that he loves his mother more than anything. 

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, B Praak said that he feels everyone must feel grateful for the fact that their mothers brought them in the world and raised them with strength. He further opened up about his plans for celebrating Mother's Day and shared that he too will shower his mum with gifts and love. On Mother's Day celebrations, B Praak said, "Will be showering the gifts and there will be celebrations of course. I believe that every day is Mother’s Day."

We all should be grateful that our mothers gave us birth and raised us with utmost strength.
B Praak

Further, he acknowledged the fact that a day is dedicated to celebrating motherhood. But, claimed that every day is a day to celebrate mum. He said, "Yes we have created a day of celebrations for the unconditional love our mother showers on us but I believe that every day is Mother’s Day for me. And we all should be grateful that our mothers gave us birth and raised us with utmost strength."

The singer, who has delivered superhit tracks like Teri Mitti, Maana Dil, Sufna, Filhall and more, was in the news a few weeks back as he bagged the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer. He is also gearing up for Filhall 2 with Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon. His composed song Doob Gaye crooned by Guru Randhawa also has received a lot of love from fans.

Also Read|Akshay Kumar ‘couldn’t be happier’ as B Praak wins National Award for the song Teri Mitti from Kesari

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on aunties judging her for being around boys: They wont let their kids play with me
Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty on opting for surrogacy: I had pregnancy complications; I had given up
EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh on wearing a bikini: My parents were more comfortable with the idea than I was
EXCLUSIVE: On Mother's Day, Bhavana Panday discusses Ananya Panday's choices in films and men; watch video
EXCLUSIVE: SOTY 2 star Ananya Panday and Bhavana Pandey are the best mother & daughter duo; Watch Video
On Mother's Day, Soha Ali Khan & mom Sharmila Tagore to auction personal wardrobe items virtually for charity
close