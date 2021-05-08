EXCLUSIVE: National Award Winner B Praak believes everyday is Mother's Day: I love my mom more than anything

Ahead of Mother's Day, popular singer B Praak has opened up about his bond with his mom in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The Kesari singer said that all should be grateful that their mother's raised them with strength.

For everyone, their mother's hold a special place in their hearts. They are the ones who introduce one to the world and become one's best friend for life. For National Award Winning singer B Praak, this seems to be true. The popular singer, who has crooned Teri Mitti from Kesari, has opened up about his bond with his mum ahead of Mother's Day in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. The Filhall singer shared that for him, every day is Mother's Day and that he loves his mother more than anything.

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, B Praak said that he feels everyone must feel grateful for the fact that their mothers brought them in the world and raised them with strength. He further opened up about his plans for celebrating Mother's Day and shared that he too will shower his mum with gifts and love. On Mother's Day celebrations, B Praak said, "Will be showering the gifts and there will be celebrations of course. I believe that every day is Mother’s Day."

We all should be grateful that our mothers gave us birth and raised us with utmost strength. B Praak

Further, he acknowledged the fact that a day is dedicated to celebrating motherhood. But, claimed that every day is a day to celebrate mum. He said, "Yes we have created a day of celebrations for the unconditional love our mother showers on us but I believe that every day is Mother’s Day for me. And we all should be grateful that our mothers gave us birth and raised us with utmost strength."

The singer, who has delivered superhit tracks like Teri Mitti, Maana Dil, Sufna, Filhall and more, was in the news a few weeks back as he bagged the National Award for Best Male Playback Singer. He is also gearing up for Filhall 2 with and Nupur Sanon. His composed song Doob Gaye crooned by Guru Randhawa also has received a lot of love from fans.

