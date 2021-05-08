EXCLUSIVE: Geeta Basra opens up on prep to welcome her second child, embracing motherhood & Mother’s Day

Geeta Basra says she and hubby Harbhajan Singh are really excited to welcome their second child.

After becoming parents to Hinaya in 2016, actress Geeta Basra and cricketer Harbhajan Singh are all set to welcome their second child. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Geeta says that it feels great to embrace motherhood. “It feels wonderful, going through this beautiful journey again. It’s the most miraculous journey to go through when you feel and see a life being conceived and developed inside of you. (Though) it’s definitely a lot different from Hinaya’s time, because the circumstances, mood, atmosphere, vibe were different. This time you are bound at home, you're in lockdown, not able to go anywhere, not able to shop physically, everything is online,” says Geeta.

She adds that she was very active when she was pregnant with Hinaya. “I was doing all my classes. I was doing aquanatal and prenatal, I was walking a lot. This time it is obviously different. So I do my yoga, basic stretching and a bit of walking at home, other than that nothing you can do,” informs Basra, adding that being a mother has changed her in every way. “You learn that life is not about you, it’s about someone else. They teach you so much more than us teaching them. We're also born that day as a mother. Before that we were individuals living for ourselves, but when we have a child everything changes, including your mindset.”

The significance of mother's day is that it's not about one day, it's everyday. But it’s nice to have this one day where you kind of make an effort to pamper them and to show them love Geeta Basra

Mother’s Day is just round the corner, and Geeta informs that Hinaya loves to make greeting cards for special occasions. “She is amazing at making cards, and they are just so beautiful. I mean she is so innovative with cards, and I love receiving them from her,” says Geeta adding that everyday is Mother's Day. “Everyday should be given to them. I am so grateful to have such an amazing mother who is so selfless, and has brought us up with just us being in priority and never herself. We keep telling her to keep herself a priority now that we all have grown up, but I think that's what mother's do. Mother's look at their kids as kids for the rest of their life and worry about them all the time. The significance of mother's day is that it's not about one day, it's everyday. But it’s nice to have this one day where you kind of make an effort to pamper them and to show them love, because everyday we don't do that, or everyday we don't express. So sometimes these kinds of days are also needed where you just express yourself and show your love,” Geeta states.

Further talking about the preparation to welcome the new member in their family, Geeta says, “Preparation is just shopping and getting things in order. He (Harbhajan Singh) is also looking forward to this another bundle coming to our life,” Geeta signs off.

Also Read | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Padmini Kolhapure on evolution of mother characters in cinema: Today’s woman is multifaceted

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×