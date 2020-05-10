Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shetty on opting for surrogacy: I had pregnancy complications; I had given up

On Mother's Day, we interviewed the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty who recently was blessed with baby girl Samisha through surrogacy. In this interview, Shilpa opens up on the trials and tribulations she had to go through before she could have Samisha in her life. Watch the full video inside.

Kundra might be the yummiest mummy in town, but she has also seen troubled times, when it comes to motherhood and social perceptions. In this candid chat, she not only reveals that she was diagnosed with an auto immune disorder that caused complications in her pregnancy, she also opened up about how she couldn't conceive a second time.

Shilpa made some shocking revelations about her health in this exclusive interview on our Dear Mom segment. While surrogacy has been a huge debate in recent years, Shilpa's situation was something else. Opening up about the same, Shilpa told us, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered with an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages.so it was a genuine issue."

She further adds, "I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn't pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. We had Samisha after three attempts. I had honestly given up on the thought of another child." All this and more in her candid interview only on Pinkvilla.

Watch the video right here:

