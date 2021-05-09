EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta on Mother’s Day: We need to make them feel secure about the choices they make

Television actress Tina Datta shares her thoughts on mother’s day and feels that we all should make our mothers get rid of their guilt.

Television actress Tina Datta gained popularity from the show Uttaran and her role Ichcha is still fresh in the minds of the audience. The actress has come a long way in her career and had been part of many shows. She constantly shares beautiful pictures of her on Instagram and gives major bachelor goals. Apart from this she also shares fun videos with her father who is equally sporty and already enjoys a good fan following. The two often give a twist to trending content.

On this mother’s day, the actress has an important message. She says, “Mum got married when she was really young & soon after had kids & got busy in the humdrum of life & raising children. Though dad would pamper her & would fulfil the financial responsibilities of the house while mother took charge of managing a house & us, she sometimes would mention about how nice it would be to get a paycheck at the end of every month..I think women back then longed for financial independence.”

“Things are changing now in modern India but I really wish, just like her, I should have dug in deeper about her desire to work, make money & maybe guide her just as she's done for us. Mothers carry their armor of guilt, if they are working, they feel guilty about leaving kids back home or guilty about sacrificing their career. I think we need to make them feel secure about the choices they make,” she added.

Sharing the camaraderie she shares with her mother, Tina exclaims, 'Though my mom may never really be a part of my viral videos, we share a bond just like any other mother & daughter, the one you cannot really explain. As children, we often dream of things we want to be when we grow up, but it is parents who take their children seriously & work collectively towards helping their children walk on the envisioned path. So if it really wasn't for her, I may not have been in Mumbai. Having said that, I really have one regret & I cannnot wrap my head around it.'

This Mother's day she is holed up in her Mumbai apartment due to lockdown restrictions away from her parents who are in her hometown.

