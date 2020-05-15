Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Zareen Khan & mom get EMOTIONAL about her dad leaving them, battling financial woes

Zareen Khan & mom on her dad leaving them, being a single parent, battling financial woes. Watch this in an exclusive video interview inside.

Zareen Khan's journey before and after her debut has been nothing short of rough. Coming from a broken home, with no inherited wealth, Zareen was left with her mom and sister after her dad walked out on them and since then, she had to take up the responsibility to fend for her family. Today, while she's doing reasonably well in the industry, we decided to get her and her mom for their first ever interview together, only on Dear Mom.

Zareen's mom Parveen Khan shares, "It wasn't too difficult because I had Zareen to support me. I also had my younger daughter who also has supported us through and through." Zareen adds, "There was that one evening that changed our lives completely. My dad had walked out on us and left us. We didn't have any money because we didn't come from a space of inherited wealth. There was this one night where we were all there together as a family, and suddenly my mother broke down completely. I tried calming her down and explained her that don't worry, I'll take care of everything. Ab maine bol toh diya tha but here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what I want to do."

An emotional Zareen almost tears up and tells us, "Then, I started taking up a job at a call centre. My sister was still studying and I had just completed my 12th. I also wanted to get a job in airline. I lost over 52 kilos weight and I almost removed an entire person off my body. But I'm happy that today, my mother feels we have sailed through it." Here, they talk about their difficult time as a family, battling financial woes, societal perceptions, and not having work for sometime. All this in an honest and candid conversation.

