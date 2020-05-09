Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Tiwari & Palak Tiwari on personal battles: Even at her lowest, she never had vices

Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari open up on their life journey, fighting personal battles together, and Palak prepping up for her much-awaited debut, in our very special episode of Dear Mom.

They say when life gives lemon, squeeze it, and make lemonade. Easier said than done. But the mother-daughter duo, Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are a fine example of the same. The two have evolved and grown together and have come together for the first time for our special episode of Dear Mom. Their banter is relatable, their respect for each other endearing as they open up on their life journey, fighting personal battles together, and Palak prepping up for her much-awaited debut. Palak is a replica of her mother and the pride she takes in her makes our hearts swell.

Opening up on how proud she is of her mother, Palak Tiwari, told Pinkvilla, "I am constantly proud of her. I think even while growing up, I used to be so proud when my mother came for a parent-teacher meeting. I was like 'that's my mom'. Your parent doesn't need to be an actor or super famous for you to feel that way. Also, like you said the personal battles that we have faced, and I have seen her go through everything. The kind of things I have seen her deal with, so many of which I am still discovering, and the more I learn about it, the more I am like how is she sane? How is she the way she is?"

She overwhelming added, "Because people handle things differently and when you are at a low point in your life, people are more susceptible to, and let vice take over you, but what I commend about her is that even when she was at the lowest point in her life, she did not let vice take over her. You know when she was at her lowest, she has always strived harder."

There is no denying that Shweta has always been someone who has been gracious and dignified throughout her journey while battling personal turmoils. She never let anyone see her differently even during her low points. To this, Tiwari added, "That is also because I have so many responsibilities, so many people to look after. I can't afford to be depressed, or sulk, or let myself go in the drains because I have my daughter, my son, have my house to look after. I am the only earning member, I am the only strongest, I think I am the man woman of the house."

Shweta was able to do whatever she did because Palak was her strongest support. Palak has constantly been her pillar of strength. Agreeing to it, Shweta said, "That is true."

Palak explains, "Not just my mom, even the generation before that, I think they are very strong women. They don't need support including me. But, I think I do everything I do because I genuinely believe in everything she does. I am not blinded by anything. I have seen everything with my own eyes. I had time to make decisions for myself and I know that whatever she does, she does from a good place. She has never done anything evil. So it is not hard to support someone whom you have never seen doing anything wrong. It just comes naturally."

Shweta, who had by then got a little emotional, added, "It is also because I take a lot before I give back. I try to do that because I want them to learn that you cannot take a hasty step every time. You have to adjust first, see, go easy with it. It might change."

Butting in here, Palak pointed, "That is something I don't get it. I am very impulsive." Shweta, then continued, "She feels 'kharab hona hai toh ho hi gaya na... there is no point waiting so much."

This is a mother-daughter duo, we totally admire!

