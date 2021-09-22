3 Zodiac signs that are likely to become famous

You are all dolled up to make an appearance in one of the most renowned award shows. Photographers running behind you to get that perfect click, and a whole lot of crazy fans asking for selfies. You are living the life, one can only imagine and bang, your mother opens the door, only to find you daydreaming.

You are left irritated and disappointed. Because why not? Who doesn’t like to be popular? However, popularity doesn’t only ask for hard work, but luck too.

Here are three zodiac signs that are most likely to become famous, according to astrology.

Leo

Who doesn’t love and admire Leo? They are risk-takers, born leaders, charismatic, and luck tends to favour them most of the time. From Barack Obama, to Jennifer Lopez, and from Kajol to Dhanush, all of them share Leo as their zodiac sign. Astrology suggests that Leos tend to attract all the name and fame in their life. Their luck is always on their side, and more often than not, they end up being the shining star of their group. They often get what they desire, because they never shy away from working towards it.

Scorpio

People with these often pave their way towards success. While they are not God-gifted with all the luxuries in their life, they manage to drive success. If you are with a Scorpio, there are chances that you may feel dominated by the dreams and aspirations. They dream big and often. They keep reminding themselves of their goals and end up achieving them.

Sagittarius

These are often self-concerned people. For them, their image and status matter a lot. In pursuit of this, they are ready to walk an extra mile. They want to prove their worth, and never see them behind others. They want to finish first in everything, and this hunger helps them in inching close towards their goals. They like to taste success, and enjoy it for a while.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

