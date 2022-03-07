4 Things you should never say to a Taurus

Being a Taurus is fantastic, but it can also be challenging, especially since your star sign is associated with a bull. Strangers assume you'll be aggressive and strong-willed almost immediately, but you know they're wrong. Taureans, like everyone else, have flaws, but they're also loyal and gentle old souls.

So, if you happen to run into a Taurus, think twice before you speak because these are the things that no Taurus wants to hear!

1. Stop being lazy

Did you just call a Taurus a slacker? You're lucky they're too preoccupied with watching a series while struggling to get up from their couch and give you a piece of their mind.

2. Do you need another pair of heels?

Taureans are naturally drawn to luxury because they are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. And, with shopping at their fingertips, criticizing these bulls for overdoing self-care is asking them to go against their nature, especially since they're not frivolous spenders.

3. You can work faster if you multitask

Taureans prefer to expend their energy and resources in small increments rather than spreading themselves too thin. The concept of multitasking in order to complete a task faster does not sit well with a bull's mind.

4. Let’s just go with the flow

Taureans are the zodiac's most stubborn sign, but that doesn't mean they want to hear about it. For them, an argument is about expressing their point of view bluntly and being doubly (triply, if we're being serious) certain that you hear and understand where they're coming from.

They're adamant and resolute, but we adore them for the consistency, dependability, and stability they bring to any group. And, just like real-life bulls, you must approach them with caution if you want your relationship to stay on track.

