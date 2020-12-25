Here are some dating tips for each zodiac sign for 2021 by Astrology Expert Tamanna C

Have a look at what the stars have in store for every zodiac sign and some dating tips for each star sign!

The stars of 2021 look much more optimistic when it comes to love! After a tumultuous 2020, the new year appears to be a beacon of light to billions across the world, a fresh new beginning. One way to break the ice with your date is by comparing star signs!

Dating in 2021 will bring in surprises and excitement as people will be thinking out of the box, hoping to put their creative streak to test. While it’s time for new, it’s natural for us to fall back into our own behavioural patterns which we need to be aware of to embrace the new.

Check out these top dating tips for 2021 for each star sign.

Aries

Set your checklist aside and get to know your date for who they truly are and how their experiences have shaped them.

Taurus

Show off your fun side. Let your hair down. Allow people to take you by surprise and let them show you their intellectual streak to impress them.

Gemini

It’s time to be more attentive to the emotional needs of your date. Use your communication skills to bring out their hidden emotions. You can start by making the first move in your usual chirpy way, keeping it light and easy.

Cancer

Give time to your date. Don’t rush in too fast, be calm and patient. Pay attention to your date’s likes and dislikes, hobbies and their life’s journey. Learn to go with the flow.

Leo

You don’t always have to be the planner. Allow your date to make you feel special. It’s not about how larger-than-life the plan is going to be. Allow yourself to soak in the details of what your date might have in mind for you.

Virgo

You know you are a romantic, so allow your date to see that too. Allow your childlike nature and desires to shine through to feel the magic of your date.

Libra

It is ok to trust yourself. Don’t get absorbed by your past mistakes while considering to date someone new. Start afresh and trust your instinct. Not everyone you meet is the same.

Scorpio

Stop over-planning your future. Focus on the present. Take baby steps in the present with your date to manifest the future you desire for yourself.

Sagittarius

While you are a go-getter, and always have plans up your sleeve, it will be nice to slow things down. Be your usual adventurous, fun self but also pay attention to limitations that your date might have. Having candid conversations about your goals and objectives will help you in 2021.

Capricorn

As you enter 2021, take charge and come out of your comfort zone to plan, impress and make your date feel special. Be bold and act upon your desires. Don’t fear what your date might think. For all you know, they might fall for the new you.

Aquarius

While mental compatibility is important for you, it’s also important this year to engage in emotional connections. Behind that brave front you put up, there is a sensitive person so let people in. Don’t play hard to get.

Pisces

Live in the present. Avoid conversations about your past or your date’s past. Give them time to open up. Just because they take their sweet time to open up doesn’t mean they are hiding something. Be trusting of them. It will help them bring out their best for you.

About the author: Tamanna C is an Astrology Expert at Bumble.

