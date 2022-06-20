4 Myths of being married that you should stop believing right away

Most newlyweds have certainly heard a lot about married life from others who are also married before their honeymoon. The way marriage is portrayed in the media and society can skew our expectations and set us up for disappointments. Those who are divorced or have never married have most likely been also teaching you through your marriage and how to avoid common pitfalls.

So, if you're going to get married, here are four of the most common misconceptions you should debunk before tying the knot.

1. You’ll have a happily ever after

When it comes to love relationships, Bollywood has a big part to play in making us believe in happy endings. We're seldom taught how life changes once you have married. Marriage, on the other hand, is a whole bundle, with both happy and unhappy moments. Even though it appears that way when you first meet your companion, life is never easy. However, even if we meet failures on the path of a happy married life, every "failed" romance teaches us more about love and ourselves if we are willing to learn and implement the lessons.

2. Sex fades away after marriage

This is probably one of the most incorrect notions that couples must dispel. What causes sex to peter out isn't the marriage itself, but rather what happens within it and how couples see and support one another. Your sex life isn't killed by marriage; it's killed by circumstances. Distress, trauma, children, healthcare, hormones, distrust, and infidelity are the real culprits that destroy closeness in a relationship. The good news is that if you both still love each other and want to make your relationship work, it can. You can definitely turn up the heat and rekindle your love for one another.

3. Having a baby will strengthen your relationship

Taking a power nap, let alone sustaining a marriage or relationship, can be challenging with a new infant. It is important that both spouses agree to have a child. When this is the case, a baby can help to strengthen the bond between the parents and bring them closer together. But if it is the other way round, having a child can equally turn out to be harmful to a partnership if the parents aren't on the same page.

4. Marriage is equal between both the partners

The equal partnership develops intimacy between husband and wife on any given day, resulting in a positive and happier marriage. In fact, the key to a happy marriage is for both couples to put in 50 percent of their effort and meet in the middle, but this isn't always the case. You may need to go the extra mile sometimes. Your husband may take up a larger amount of the chores at times, while you may be bringing up kids from school for a week straight at other times. Simply put, don't get caught up in the details. What's important—and should be appreciated—is contributing in the greatest way possible given your specific set of circumstances.

Throughout the life of a marriage, there will be numerous highs and lows. Take stock of the challenges you "bring to the marriage table" and work through them with your partner’s love and support.

