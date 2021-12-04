Wedding planning hacks to plan a cosy wedding on a small budget

Big fat desi weddings may be the norm, but we are huge fans of stepping away from convention and going for a minimal theme for your event. It could be anything from cutting short your guest list and inviting just 100-150 people or toning down the décor. If you’re considering giving up on the elaborate over-the-top wedding for a relatively simpler, yet beautiful one, then read on. We bring you some nifty tips to plan your D-day on a smaller scale for an intimate ceremony.

Skip the makeup artist and ask a friend to help instead

The ugly truth is that celebrity makeup artists charge a mighty sum as fees for bridal makeup. You may even end up paying between 1-2 lakhs for your MUA during the pre-wedding functions and the wedding. However, you could cut down on this expense altogether if you asked a friend who loves spashing on some beautiful layers of makeup to help you out.

The best part is that they could arrange for you to try a few diverse makeup looks to complement your lehenga as opposed to getting a makeover by a renowned MUA.

Host pre-wedding functions at home

While you may need to rent a venue for your big day, you must remember that you can save a lot of money if you avoid hiring a venue for your engagement ceremony and other pre-wedding festivities. Right from your roka ceremony to your haldi and the mehendi functions, you could opt to host these in the comfort of your home.

You can then go big on décor and use fresh marigolds, fairy lights and soft candles to decorate your home beautifully. This would save you a great deal of cash that would otherwise be spent on the rental fee of hiring venues for an evening.

Consider a simple, yet beautiful temple wedding

A great way to keep your event effortless yet minimalistic is to opt for a temple wedding. It is a neat way to embrace tradition, while still keeping it rustic. You may choose a gorgeous ensemble for yourself and your partner and have dreamy pictures taken against the background of a temple that is sure to be entrenched in years of history.

Going for a simple wedding not only saves you money, but it also saves the time, energy and effort you would need to put in to pull off a large scale event flawlessly. While hosting everyone you know for a dreamy event seems ideal, taking on debt to make it happen isn’t a great way to begin a marriage.

