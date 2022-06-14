BTS Announce A Hiatus To Focus On Solo Activities, HYBE Refute

BTS have confirmed that they're going on hiatus.









On June 14, BTS announced, during the FESTA dinner, that they would be taking a hiatus as a group. The members further stated that they would be using that time to focus and grow as solo artists.









BTS' leader RM explained that the idol culture didn't give them time to focus on their own careers as solo performers, which is what they now intend to do now. "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something," he said.









Jimin added that it was a tough decision to take as they felt bad for letting down their fans in some respect. "We can't help but think of our fans no matter what. We want to be the kind of artistes that are remembered by our fans."









The boy group also explained that they're going through a rough patch right now and aim to to find their identity, even through it may be an exhausting and long process.









Meanwhile, the global sensations recently released their anthology album 'Proof' and are currently celebrating their 9th debut anniversary week.









UPDATE: HYBE, BTS' label, just released a press statement saying that BTS will still be working as a group, as well as individually. "BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time," the statement said. No details about BTS' future collaborations or the solo projects have been announced as of now.